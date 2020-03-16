New health screening in place for entry to Iowa Capitol

The Iowa Capitol Building opens at 11 o’clock this morning, but visitors must undergo new health screening and events planned inside the Capitol have been cancelled until further notice.

The 2020 Iowa Legislative session will be suspended for at least 30 days – after lawmakers convene today and take some emergency actions. All state government employees who work in the Capitol as well as members of the public will be required to fill out a health questionnaire and their temperature will be taken before they’ll be allowed inside.

Officials are asking members of the public over the age of 60 and those with underlying health conditions to avoid the statehouse.

The Capitol is often flooded with people at this time of year, with school children taking tours and groups traveling to Des Moines to meet with lawmakers. Due to concern about spread of COVID-19, all tours, receptions and other events that had been scheduled inside the Capitol have been cancelled until further notice.