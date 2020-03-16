Prairie Meadows Casino to shut down for 30 days

The state’s busiest casino announced it is shutting down for 30 days in response to the coronavirus.

The Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona will shut down operations at 5 p.m. The information from the casino says there have been no known cases of COVID-19 linked to the casino — but they are suspending operations out of an abundance of caution for our community, guests, and employees.

The casino says its board has adopted a compensation plan for Prairie Meadows employees affected during the temporary closure. This pay process will be in effect for up to 30 days. If the shutdown lasts longer, Prairie Meadows will evaluate the compensation plan at that time.

Prairie Meadows had nearly 240,000 visitors in February and has some 3 million visitors each year.