Spring high school sports put on hold by coronavirus

The two bodies which govern boys’ and girls’ sports have issued new guidelines on activities that are prohibited in the wake of the coronavirus.

Governor Kim Reynolds is recommending that schools close for four weeks to help slow the spread of the virus. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union say this will stop the practices in some spring sports.

Practice for boys golf, soccer, and tennis was to begin this week and is postponed. The first practice dates for girls tennis and golf were set for this week and girls’ soccer was set to begin practice March 23rd. They have also been canceled, as have boys and girls track and field practices.

The first practice date for boys’ baseball and girls’ softball, is May 4th and that remains the same until further information is provided.

This prohibition on practice prevents any in-person contact between coaches/administrators and athletes for the duration of the period.