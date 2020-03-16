Two Cedar Rapids police officers hurt in chase

A high-speed chase in Cedar Rapids on Sunday night left two police officers hurt and a man in jail.

Police were called to a Walmart about 10:15 after a man stole a cart full of merchandise and assaulted a store employee. The suspect was in his car, hitting concrete posts in the parking lot when police arrived. He rammed the squad car, leaving both officers with moderate injuries, and sped away onto Interstate 380.

Police say he tried to ram other vehicles during the pursuit which ended in the Wellington Heights neighborhood. The man crashed the car into a garage and he was arrested.

Police say there was already a warrant out on 51-year-old Charles Ford who now faces a string of new charges.