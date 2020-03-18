Cyclones cancel two fan events

Following the advice from state and national health officials, the Iowa State Athletics Department decided today to cancel the 2020 Cy’s House of Trivia event and all 2020 Cyclone Tailgate Tour stops.

Cy’s House of Trivia was scheduled for Saturday April 18. Captains for each team who registered for the event will receive an email from the department regarding refunds.

The Cyclone Tailgate Tour had previously scheduled stops from May 11-13 (Carroll, Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Okoboji, Sheffield, Clear Lake) and May 18-20 (Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Muscatine, Bettendorf, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids).

The Department is thankful for your support and understanding.