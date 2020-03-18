ISEA urging Iowa schools to keep paying hourly staff

The state teacher’s union is urging Iowa school officials to “do the right thing” and continue paying hourly workers who’ve been laid off during school closures.

The Iowa State Education Association issued a statement after learning some school districts plan to stop paychecks for hourly workers who’ve been temporarily laid off.

Mike Beranek, the association’s president, says closing schools is the right decision and follows the advice of state and federal officials, but he says it’s not appropriate to financially punish employees paid by the hour for a situation beyond their control.

Beranek is calling on school boards and school administrators to continue regular paychecks for hourly staff until it is safe for school to resume.