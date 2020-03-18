UNI cancels Panther Caravan

With recent timelines and guidance released by the CDC in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, UNI Athletics and the UNI Alumni Association has canceled the 2020 Panther Caravan.

The decision was made with the welfare of UNI fans, staff and student-athletes in mind. The university is also doing everything it can to act as a good neighbor and help with social distancing to halt the spread of the virus.

UNI Athletics and UNI Alumni Association will follow the same route for the 2021 Panther Caravan with stops in Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Des Moines, Decorah, Swisher and the finale in Cedar Falls. Dates and venues will be announced early next spring.