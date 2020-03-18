Woman found dead, Des Moines Police seek potential witness

A woman was found dead in a Des Moines home early this afternoon and police are seeking tips from the public to help to find a man authorities describe as a witness.

Des Moines Police were asked to do a welfare check on the woman. They’ve classified her death as a homicide. A news release from Des Moines Police describes 32-year-old Christopher Thompson as a “potential witness” they need to interview. Thompson is white, about six feet tall and believed to be driving a blue 2004 Ford Explorer.

Des Moines Police say anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts should call 911.