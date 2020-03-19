Governor to Iowans returning from break: check CDC guidelines

Governor Kim Reynolds is asking Iowa families who’re returning to the state after spring break elsewhere to check the guidelines set up to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Check the CDC’s website to see if you’ve been traveling in an affected area,” Reynolds says. “If so, you should follow the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines to self-isolate at home for 14 days before returning to your normal routine.”

Most every college or university in the state has shifted to online classes for the rest of the academic year. College students returning from break may face a new deadline for retrieving their items from university-owned housing if they have not yet done so. Reynolds posted a brief video online late yesterday afternoon, outlining the closures she’s ordered.

“As I’ve said, we all have a role to play and now is when our actions matter the most,” Reynolds said in conclusion. “By working together, we can slow the spread of the virus and reduce its impact on Iowa and the nation. We can do this.”

Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today.