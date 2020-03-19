HY-Vee putting up window panels at cash registers for virus protection

The West-Des Moines-based Hy-Vee grocery store chain is putting up temporary window panels at checkouts at its stores as a precaution it says will help provide an additional layer of protection against the coronavirus for both employees and customers.

The company says this is the point in the store visit where customers and employees are in the closest contact. It says customers and workers have room to move around each other in the aisles of the store — but that’s less of an option at the checkout.

Hy-Vee is also moving to ban reusable bags in stores until further notice — as the company says since it is difficult to monitor their cleanliness. The company says it is one more way to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.