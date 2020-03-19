State court system will have limited access during coronavirus emergency

Most court proceedings in Iowa are on hold to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — but county clerk of court offices remain open to deal with legal emergencies.

State Court Administrator Todd Nuccio says they are keeping a narrow scope. “At this point, we’re focusing on emergency matters. Things like domestic abuse, protective orders, elder abuse proceedings, child removal proceedings, hospitalization, mental health commitment-those types of actions that require immediate intervention by the court,” Nuccio.

He says the court system continues to accept all kinds of filings, but new in-person trials won’t be scheduled until early May.

“It’s just that you’re not going to be able to receive a bench trial or a jury trial any time for the near future.”

Trials that were already in progress as of March 13th will continue. Even if county courthouse buildings are closed to the public, they’ll have information posted outside for contacting the clerk of court.

(By Katarina Sostaric , Iowa Public Radio)