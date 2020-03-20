Governor approves sale of carryout alcohol, suspends sales tax collections

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration that permits the sale of unopened bottles of alcohol by carry-out, delivery or drive-thru for bars and restaurants in the state.

That move gives some relief to the establishments which are now banned from providing the inside sale of food and alcohol through March 31st.

Reynolds indicated something like this was coming during her coronavirus update Thursday, saying “Small business owners, I hear you.”

The governor’s new declaration also suspends the collection of property taxes and associated penalties and interest.

The governor plans another coronavirus update today at 2 p.m.