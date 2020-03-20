Governor approves sale of carryout alcohol

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration that permits the sale of unopened bottles of alcohol by carry-out, delivery or drive-thru for bars and restaurants in the state.

That move gives some relief to the establishments which are now banned from providing the inside sale of food and alcohol through March 31st.

Reynolds indicated something like this was coming during her coronavirus update Thursday, saying “Small business owners, I hear you.”

The governor’s new declaration also suspends penalties and interest associated with the collection of property taxes.

(This story was updated to reflect an update from the governor’s office that penalties and interest on property taxes are being suspended.)