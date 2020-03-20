State asking for extra personal protective equipment for medical workers

State health officials are asking Iowa businesses to donate extra personal protective equipment, or PPE, to help address the coronavirus outbreak.

Stockpiles of masks and gloves are being used rapidly and health care providers and first responders are bracing for shortages. Steve O’Konek heads the Linn County Emergency Management Agency, and says, “The specific request for donations is for any type of healthcare PPE, items such as gowns, gloves, eye protection, and masks.” “We know those are in short supply.”

State Senator Liz Mathis of Hiawatha says it’s vital that our medical professionals have the proper protective gear.

Mathis says, “They’ve put a call out to everyone in every community that if you have some of those, that you should gather those and go on their website and you’ll see what it is that hospitals need, that providers need to continue their important work.”

Iowans can contact their local public health department or emergency management agency for details on how to donate.

(By Kate Payne, Iowa Public Radio)