Grassley is ‘social distancing’ and did not speak to senator with COVID-19

Both of Iowa’s Republican senators say they did not interact this past week with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for Senator Chuck Grassley said the senator’s doctor is not advising Grassley to be tested and he said Grassley, who is 86 years old, did not personally speak with Senator Paul this past week. A spokesman for Senator Joni Ernst said she had no direct interaction with Senator Paul either. Statements from the offices of both Iowa Senators indicate Grassley and Ernst are practicing “social distancing” and minimizing interaction with others.

Earlier this month, Senator Paul attended an event in Kentucky where other guests later tested positive for COVID-19. Paul said he had no symptoms, but took the test early last week. It came back positive Sunday afternoon, after Paul had attended Senate functions this past week and even worked out in the Senate gym and swam in the pool early Sunday.