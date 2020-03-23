Le Mars residents bring back cruising tradition to beat self isolation boredom

Residents of the western Iowa town of Le Mars found a way to beat the boredom of being isolated by the coronavirus by taking their cars to “scoop the loop” Sunday.

Close to 200 cars, pickups, and even an occasional semi were seen driving on Central Avenue, (the city’s main street). The vehicles were traveling back and forth a distance of about five blocks heading north and then making a U-turn turning around at the teardrop and going south through the downtown area.

One individual participating in the driving caravan says it reminded him of the days when he was in high school, looking for possible dates. The people were notified of the activity through social

media.

(Story and photos By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, LeMars)