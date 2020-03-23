State reports 15 new coronavirus cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports today an additional 15 positive cases of Iowans of the coronavirus in the state.
There are now 105 positive cases of COVID-19, with a total of 2,043 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Here are the locations and age ranges of the latest 15 positive tests:
· Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
· Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
· Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
· Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
· Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
· Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
· Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
· Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
· Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.