First COVID-19 related death reported in Iowa

State officials have announced the first death in Iowa associated with COVID-19. The person was a resident of Dubuque County and between the ages of 61 and 80. No other details were released.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a written statement, saying the thoughts and prayers of our state are with the person’s family at this difficult time.

Reynolds held a news conference about five hours before tonight’s announcement. The governor repeated her call for Iowans to stay home as much as possible in these unprecedented times.

“Please stay informed,” Reynolds said. “Again, remain calm and take all preventative measures to protect your health and the health of your fellow Iowans.”

Sarah Reisetter, the deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, amplified the message to stay at home as much as possible.

“That’s especially needed for those of you who are over age 60 or who have underlying health conditions,” she said. “…Avoid large gatherings and call ahead before visiting your health care provider if you do become ill with a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.”

The latest information on testing confirms 124 Iowans have contracted COVID-19. Among Iowa’s neighboring states, there have been 16 deaths in Illinois, five deaths in Wisconsin and six deaths in Missouri linked to COVID-19. Minnesota has had one death and one person in South Dakota has died of the virus. Two deaths in Kansas have been linked to COVID-19.