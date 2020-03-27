Reynolds responds to critics who say COVID threat overblown

Iowa’s governor grew emotional today when addressing claims that the threat of COVID-19 is being overblown. Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters she’s well aware of those claims.

“Iowans are scared and they’re nervous and I appreciate that, but we’re going to get through it and if you keep doing what we ask you to do, we will be back to those good days,” Reynolds said, her voice cracking with emotion, “so hang in there.”

Reynolds was asked this afternoon during her daily news conference about critics who say business closures are an over-reaction. Reynolds said she has had to make some hard decisions in the midst of a pandemic.

“The last thing that I want to do is impact families and individuals and our businesses that are the backbone of our economy,” Reynolds said, “so as the governor of this state I can assure you that the last thing that I want to issue is an order that shuts down a business.”

Reynolds called the orders “a necessity.”

“I have to do what I can to protect the well-being of Iowans and especially our most vulnerable Iowans and that’s again the reason that I’m trying to get very consistent in what I’m doing and basing those decisions on data,” Reynolds said. “And hopefully, by doing that, I can get businesses stood back up and we can get this economy going again.”

Reynolds said she’s hoping the federal stimulus package that just passed congress this afternoon will help many Iowans get through these really tough times. Most every American will get a $1200 check and unemployment benefits will be expanded. President Trump has said he’ll sign the bill into law.