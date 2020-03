The Iowa Department of Public Health reports two more people in the state have died from coronavirus.

The two latest deaths are a person in Allamakee County between 61 and 80 and another in Poweshiek County who was 81 or older. That’s now 3 deaths in the state from covid-19

State health officials also report 56 more confirmed cases, the biggest single-day jump yet, taking the total to 235 statewide.