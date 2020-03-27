Volunteers create protective face shields using 3-D printers

Volunteers across Iowa are making face shields with 3-D printers to restock health care providers and first responders who are short on personal protective equipment.

Earlier this week, Eric Engelmann of Cedar Rapids used social media to ask for help making the plastic shields and the response was immediate. Engelmann says hundreds of Iowans donated supplies and used dozens of 3-D printers to make parts.

In a Facebook video, Engelmann shows off models already being delivered to first responders for feedback. “This one is the one we’ve had most of the people printing,” Engelmann says. “This one’s pretty straightforward. It’s really just a visor with some foam in there to make it a little more comfortable with an elastic strap. And then it just sort of pops on.”

The team is gearing up to make thousands of face shields for the COVID-19 response. More information on how to help is available at: https://newbo.co/PPE/

(By Kate Payne, Iowa Public Radio)