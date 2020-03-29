Reynolds says temporary surgical abortion ban to save PPE

Governor Kim Reynolds says surgical abortions are included in her temporary ban on elective and non-essential surgeries to preserve medical supplies in the midst of a pandemic.

“Making sure that we have the personal protective equipment to care of those Iowans who are on the front lines serving Iowans and those in need,” Reynolds says, “…to make sure that we have our health care providers and our first responders healthy so they can take care of Iowans.”

The governor’s proclamation put a halt to all scheduled elective and non-essential surgeries in Iowa until April 16th.

“Everyone is making is making sacrifices,” Reynolds says. “Everyone.”

Planned Parenthood officials say they are assessing the governor’s action. The organization is suing Texas over a similar order that bans medication abortions as well as surgical abortions. Current Iowa law bans abortions after 20 weeks in a pregnancy, unless the procedure is necessary to save the life of the mother.