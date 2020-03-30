Search continues for man who fell into Winnebago River

Recovery efforts will resume this morning for the body of a missing Mason City man who fell into the Winnebago River near Hanlontown Friday afternoon.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says 43-year-old Adam VanSyoc was fishing when the boat he was in struck cables from an old footbridge, causing him to enter the water.

Search efforts started shortly after law enforcement’s arrival on Friday afternoon and have been taking place all weekend, but have been hampered by the swiftly-moving waters of the river, which is at a high level.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)