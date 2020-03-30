State updates rules for coronavirus unemployment claims

Iowa Workforce Development has updated its leave policy for filing unemployment benefits following the enactment of the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Iowa Workforce Development says employees who are or will be laid off or are unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19, will no longer be required to use all paid leave prior to being eligible for unemployment benefits.

The federal bill known as the CARES ACT provides funding to help sustain the Iowa Unemployment Trust Fund, which is funded entirely by employers doing business in Iowa and is the source of all benefit payments.

