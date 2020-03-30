Tornado damages apartment complex in Oelwein

There were multiple reports of tornadoes, funnel clouds, hail and high wind as severe thunderstorms rolled across the state Saturday.

National Weather Service officials say an EF-1 tornado — with winds estimated at 107 miles per hour – uprooted trees and struck a 12-unit apartment complex on the northwest edge of Oelwein, tearing part of a wall off one building and the siding off another.

Officials say the same storm produced a weaker tornado near Maynard that caused damage to several rural Fayette County farms.

In Dubuque County, a confirmed tornado damaged at least six farms near Sherrill, and a possible twister in Black Hawk County destroyed some buildings on a farm just south of Waterloo. There were no reports of injuries associated with the storms.

A team from the National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage in Black Hawk County today.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)