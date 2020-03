The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 88 additional new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state — including two more deaths.

That makes a total of 424 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The IDPH says one elderly adult (81+) in Linn County and one in Washington County have died — making a total of six in the state.