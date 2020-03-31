State to send absentee ballot forms to every Iowa voter

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the state will mail an absentee ballot request form to every active registered voter in the state — for voting in the June 2 primary. Pate released a recorded message about the decision.

“The June 2nd primary election will go on as scheduled because it’s important for Iowans to make their voices heard by voting,” Pate said, “and the safest way to vote will be by mail.”

Pate last week announced he was using emergency authority to add 11 more days to the early voting period for the June primary and he encouraged Iowans to use the vote-by-mail option to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Pate’s office will send the absentee ballot request forms later this month and each will include prepaid postage for mailing the requests to county auditors.

“The safety of voters while casting their ballots is our top priority,” Pate said in today’s recorded message.

Pate indicated there are about two million active registered voters in Iowa. Iowans, including eligible voters who have not yet registered to vote, may request absentee ballots for the June Primary through May 22. County auditors begin mailing ballots on April 23.

(Photo from Secretary of State’s twitter feed)