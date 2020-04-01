Board of Regents president gives upbeat message about the future of universities

Michael Richards of West Des Moines was elected to another term today as president of the board which oversees the three state universities.

Richards then talked a little about the issues the Board of Regents has faced during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Please know that the decisions we have made are in keeping with the health and safety of our students faculty and staff as our top priority,” Richards says.

He says the decisions they have made will help the University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa, and Iowa State University continue to exist for a long time. “Even though we have had our spring and summer sessions disrupted by the pandemic — we will eventually get through the crisis,” he says.

Richards says they will get everyone back to campus when they can. “I want everyone to know that we are planning on a full normal operation of our universities for the fall of 2020 semester. This includes in-person classes, re-opening of the residence halls, food service, and other campus services,” according to Richards.

Richards, who is a retired medical doctor and businessman, was elected to another two-year term as president during an online meeting.