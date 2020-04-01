County near Cedar Rapids-Iowa City corridor has 34 COVID-19 cases

The cities of Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Iowa City are located in the three counties in Iowa with the most COVID-19 cases, but the county with the fourth highest number of cases has a population that ranks 28th among Iowa’s 99 counties.

State officials today report 34 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Washington County and two residents of Washington County have died after contracting the virus.

Washington County sits just south of Johnson County, which is home to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and the federal government lists Washington County as part of the Iowa City metro area.

The largest city in Washington County is the county seat of Washington, a 33-mile drive from Iowa City. The county also has a state-licensed casino. The Riverside Casino and Golf Resort is 15 miles from Iowa City and has been closed since March 16th.