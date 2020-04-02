Governor says livestock auctions part of food supply chain, may continue

A horse auction is underway today in Wayne County, with a large group of buyers from the Amish community gathering in person for the sale.

The Corydon Times-Republican newspaper reports Wayne County Public Health officials strongly opposed the gathering. KCCI TV reports those who entered the auction site would undergo a health screening first.

Livestock auctions are part of the food production supply chain and may continue operating, according to Governor Reynolds.

“They need to practice social distancing,” Reynold said yesterday during her daily news conference. “They need to adhere to the guidelines that have been in place by the Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Public Health.”

The Iowa Department of Agriculture’s website has a list of 36 permanent livestock auction businesses. Today’s auction in Seymour is not among them. Governor Reynolds says there are a number of “virtual” livestock sales happening online.

(Photo from Iowa Department of Agriculture)