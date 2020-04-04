Gun allegedly shown during argument over TP purchase

Authorities are investigating an argument between two men over an allegedly excessive toilet paper purchase in western Iowa on Friday afternoon.

According to Atlantic Police Lt. Devin Hogue, officers were called at around 4 p.m. Friday to the Dollar General Store in Atlantic, where an unidentified man reportedly had displayed a gun during the incident.

There were no injuries. The man with the gun left the store and waited for police to arrive. Both subjects cooperated with police during the investigation.

Hogue said no arrests were made. Formal charges are pending a review of in-store video, and an opinion from the Cass County Attorney.

(Reporting by Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)