Governor orders more Iowa businesses to close today

Iowa’s governor has ordered another list of businesses to close down today. It includes country clubs and golf course clubhouses and stores that sell tobacco and vaping products.

“This week is critical. Stay home,” Reynolds said. “…Let’s all do the right thing right now to protect each other.”

State and privately-run campgrounds are to close. The governor has also ordered adult entertainment stores selling X-rated materials to close by 8 p.m. Tuesday. VFWs and American Legion posts as well as skating rinks are to close as well.

The governor’s order is below.

ADDITIONAL ESTABLISHMENT CLOSURES AND ORDERS

SECTION ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby order the following additional closures and orders beginning at 8:00 a.m. on April 7, 2020, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020:

A. Malls: All enclosed malls shall be closed, including interior common areas and any retail establishment that only accessible to the public from the interior common areas. A retail establishment that may be directly accessed from outside the mall is not required to close by this paragraph.

B. Tobacco or vaping stores: All tobacco, cigarette, cigar, or vaping stores shall be closed.

C. Toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores: All toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores shall be closed.

D. Social and fraternal clubs: All social and fraternal clubs, including but not limited to American Legion or VFW posts, Elks Clubs, country clubs, and golf course clubhouses shall be closed, except that food and beverages may be sold if such food or beverages are promptly taken from the premises and a golf course clubhouse may also be open to the minimal extent necessary to facilitate use of the golf course provided appropriate social distancing practices are implemented.

E. Amusements: All bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks shall be closed.

F. Museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos: All museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos shall be closed.

G. Race tracks: All race tracks and speedways shall be closed and shall not host any races, events, or other gatherings.

H. Skating rinks and parks: All indoor or outdoor roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks shall be closed.

I. Playgrounds: All outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers shall be closed. This order does not apply to playgrounds in private residences or childcare facilities.

J. Campgrounds: All public and private campgrounds shall be closed to temporary recreational use. This order shall not prohibit the use of a campground by a long-term or permanent tenant who resides at the campground. All cabins and yurts in state parks shall also be closed to temporary residents.

K. Door-to-door sales: All unsolicited door-to-door sales and solicitations at all homes and residences is hereby prohibited.