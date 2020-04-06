New start dates set for spring high school sports

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Union have released a revised schedule for spring sports.

If school resumes on May first that will be the open day for practice for all of the spring sports. Track competition would begin May fourth and the state high school track and field championships will be June fourth through the sixth.

The boys and girls state soccer tournaments will alternate days in the same week at Cownie soccer complex in Des Moines. Those tournaments would be June 15th through the 20th