Tyson closes Columbus Junction plant after coronavirus cases found

Tyson Foods says it has suspended production at its Columbus Junction pork processing plant.

The company released a statement saying they’ve identified two dozen cases of COVID-19 involving team members at the plant in Muscatine County. The company headquartered in Arkansas and says it is experiencing varying levels of production impact due to additional worker-safety precautions and worker absenteeism.

Muscatine County had 41 cases of COVID-19 reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday — with 52 in nearby Scott County.

Tyson says they will divert the livestock supply originally scheduled for delivery to Columbus Junction to its other pork plants in the region.