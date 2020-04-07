Man charged in Storm Lake for party violating social distancing rules

In what may be the first cases of Iowans being penalized for violating state guidelines on the size of social gatherings, two people were charged at a weekend party in Storm Lake.

Officers encountered a gathering in excess of 20 people at a Storm Lake apartment shortly after 4 am Sunday. Police secured the apartment and ultimately identified the tenant as 28-year-old Stephan Ali of Storm Lake. Ali was charged with allowing a gathering of ten or more persons, a simple misdemeanor.

Police further allege that after those that participated in the gathering were ordered to disperse, a female identified as 19-year-old Karla Rodriguez of Denison, returned to the apartment against officer’s orders. Rodriguez allegedly physically resisted officers as they were attempted to take her into custody, and she was ultimately subdued.

Rodriguez was charged with public intoxication and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)