Attempted traffic stop leads to fatal police shooting in Clinton

A fatal shooting involving a police officer from Clinton is under investigation by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the state medical examiner.

The incident started as officers attempted to make a traffic stop Tuesday night in Clinton, but the suspect vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit started. That chase went from Clinton into Camanche and back towards Clinton.

When attempting to stop the vehicle, an officer fired his weapon striking the suspect. The individual was transported to the local hospital, but did not survive.

The identity and other information about the suspect has not been released. The identity of the officer was not released either.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)