Concerns raised about coronavirus cases at Marshalltown Veterans Home

Leadership at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown and the AFSCME 61 workers union are at odds over how the facility is handling coronavirus cases.

Council 61 President Danny Homan issued a statement Tuesday night saying employees who came in contact with a worker who tested positive for the virus were told that they had to continue working, in spite of the exposure.

IVH Commandant Timon Oujiri has confirmed that three staff members had tested positive for Covid-19and each worked in a different part of the Veteran’s Home and had no contact with each other. All three are said to be off work and doing well. Oujiri’s statement adds all employees who came in contact with the three have not reported any symptoms.

Oujiri said that 25 residents have been tested for Covid-19. 24 of the cases came back negative, the other case was submitted to the State Hygienic Lab on Tuesday and the result has not been confirmed.

The commandant says all residents are screened daily, as are employees of the Vet’s Home as they arrive for work on every shift.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown/photo from the Veterans Home website)