Unemployment claims continue to surge up

Iowa Workforce Development reports another big week of unemployment claims.

There were 67,334 first time unemployment claims filed from March 29th through April 4th. Those claims come after the governor ordered more businesses to close under the coronavirus emergency health order.

Health care and social assistance had the most new claims — with 9,632 — followed by manufacturing at 9,218, the retail trades had 8,088, and food services and related industries 7,123.

The new claims go with nearly 92,962 continuing unemployment claims for those who had already filed.