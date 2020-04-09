Winnebago announces plans to resume some production

Winnebago Industries is planning to restart the production of specialty trailers at its plant in Forest City on Monday.

Chad Reece, Winnebago’s director of corporate relations, says the company’s plans align with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and from state public health officials.

“We have a lot of different things going on and there are parts that would necessitate coming on sooner than others,” Reece says, “but everything that we are doing is based on the safety of our employees, our business partners, and our communities.”

Production of motor homes at facilities in Lake Mills, Forest City, Waverly, and Charles City is currently scheduled to start back up the week of May 4th.

“And what I would point out on that is that what we all believe at this point, but as we know conditions are fluid around this country and the world, basically,” Reece says.

Winnebago employees will undergo daily health checks and the company is taking additional precautions, like having employees practice social distancing where appropriate. Winnebago’s president said in a written statement these are uncertain times and his top priorities are the health of employees and the company’s financial stability.

(By AJ Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)