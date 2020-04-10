Half of Cedar Rapids care facility’s residents, 30 staffers have COVID-19

Two-and-a-half weeks ago, test results confirmed two employees of a Cedar Rapids nursing home had COVID-19.

Now, KCRG reports half of the facility’s residents have tested positive for the virus, along with 30 of the employees at Heritage Specialty Care.

“This is a very trying time for Heritage,” Heather Meador, Linn County’s Public Health Clinical Supervisor said. “These are individuals that care very much about their residents, they care very much about their staff members and we are working with them to try to protect everyone who is associated.”

As Radio Iowa reported earlier this week, state officials said about 40% of the more than 200 of the COVID-19 cases in Linn County were linked to the nursing home. Thursday’s state report indicated nine residents of Linn County have died of the virus, but officials are not saying how many of them were residents of the facility.

(Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson also contributed to this story)