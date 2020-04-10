Ottumwa City Hall closes, city staff self-quarantine

Ottumwa’s City Hall is closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly before noon on Friday, the city of Ottumwa released a statement from Mayor Tom Lazio reporting a positive case of the novel coronavirus in City Hall. The building will be closed until further notice so city hall staff can self-quarantine.

City Hall will be deep cleaned during the closing. Lazio says the city is working with the Wapello Board of Public Health and following state guidelines.

(Reporting by Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)