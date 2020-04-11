Iowa officials to release new COVID-19 data analysis next week

Top state officials say a new data point seems to indicate the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 may be working in Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday reported two more Iowans have died of the disease and 118 new cases of the virus were confirmed by testing in the past 24 hours. Iowa Department of Public Health director Sarah Reisetter said also they’re tracking other number — about when patients begin to show symptoms.

“We have said all along that we anticipated last week was going to be a difficult week in terms of cases. Again, at the beginning of this week we said we fully expected to see our case numbers start to climb,” Reisetter said. “But, when we look at our onset of symptoms data, that appears to be flattening.”

Governor Reynolds told reporters that data showing when Iowans who’ve gotten a positive COVID-19 test first began showing symptoms of the virus will be released to the public next week. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows 1388 positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in Iowa by Friday morning and the deaths of 31 Iowans were linked to the virus at that time.