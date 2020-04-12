Confirmation of 90 COVID-19 cases at Cedar Rapids nursing home

Managers of the Cedar Rapids nursing home have revealed that 60 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Heritage Specialty Care announced 14 of the facility’s residents had died and 14 have recovered from the virus. On Sunday afternoon, state officials released the latest report on COVID-19 cases statewide. It shows six more Linn County residents have died of the disease.

Four were above the age of 80 and two were between 60 and 80 years of age. The state report does not indicate whether those six deaths are linked to the nursing home.

An elderly adult from Washington County also died of COVID-19 this weekend.

A total of 77 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by test results that were publicly released Sunday, but state officials say that’s not a complete accounting of all results. The Iowa Department of Public Health is implementing a new time frame for reporting test results.

The agency’s website indicates 129 Iowans were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Saturday night.