First confirmed COVID-19 case in Iowa prisons is correctional officer

A state correctional officer who started to feel ill at work last Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer works at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville and is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 inside the state’s prison system. The Iowa Department of Corrections’ website indicates that by Friday night, 39 inmates at the Coralville facility had been tested for COVID-19. Another 14 inmates inside four OTHER state prisons had been tested — and all tests of inmates came back negative.

The correctional officer who tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering at home, according to a news release, and other staff and prisoners who had contact with that person last Wednesday are quarantined.