Schaller man going back to prison after violating supervised release

A Sac County man who was on federal supervised release for a child pornography charge is going back to federal prison after the release was revoked.

At his revocation hearing, 33-year-old Daniel Lindgren, from Schaller admitted from September of 2019 through March of 2020, he had nearly daily text and voice communications with a minor. The minor was 15 years old when the communications began. Lindgren also met with the minor at a Denison restaurant during the same period.

Lindgren was sentenced to 15 months in prison and will have to serve four years of supervised release when he is released from the prison term.