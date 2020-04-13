Sheldon worshipers celebrate Easter in their cars during snowstorm

More than 125 cars and pickups packed the Sheldon High School parking lot on Easter Sunday as their drivers and passengers took part in a special interdenominational “drive-in” worship service.

The original plan called for the pastors from the Ministerial Association to conduct the service directly from the high school parking lot, with worshipers urged to tune their car radios to any of KIWA’s three frequencies, 105.3 and 100.7 FM or 1550 AM to enjoy the broadcast of the service while remaining in their vehicles.

However, as Easter Sunday drew near, the forecast of a winter storm prompted the pastors to conduct the service from inside the

KIWA Studios downtown in Sheldon, while worshipers were still urged to gather at the high school parking lot.

When Easter Sunday came around, worshipers braved severe snow and winds to gather at the high school Easter morning at 10:00, to worship together, in their separate vehicles to celebrate the resurrection.

(By Tom Traughber, KIWA, Sheldon)