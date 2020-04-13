Top cop in Sioux City confirms he has coronavirus

Sioux City’s police chief has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Police Chief Rex Mueller says he is one of the members of his department who has tested positive. The chief says he is in self-quarantine at home and his symptoms are very mild and he is doing well. It was revealed last week that several members of the Sioux City Police Department had tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief is the only one to publicly come forward to say that he has tested positive.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)