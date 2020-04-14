COVID-19 outbreaks confirmed at long-term care sites in Waverly, Des Moines, Ankeny

State officials have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at three more long-term care facilities.

A resident from the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly was hospitalized for treatment of the virus earlier this month and Governor Kim Reynolds today confirmed the facility is the site of an outbreak.

Two other facilities in Polk County have outbreaks as well. They are Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines and On With Life in Ankeny, which specializes in care for patients who’ve had a stroke or a brain injury.

“The Department of Public Health and the local public health officials are working with the management and staff at the facilities to ensure that all steps are being taken to make sure we isolate sick residents, assign dedicated staff members to provide their care and monitor all other residents,” Reynolds said during her daily news conference.

Earlier this month state officials confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes in Toledo, Washington, and Cedar Rapids. This weekend, Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids confirmed 60 residents and 30 staff members had tested positive for the virus.

Statewide data released by the governor today indicates 163 Iowans with COVID-19 were hospitalized overnight and six more Iowans have died of the virus in the past day.