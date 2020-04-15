Iowa’s Stanley earns academic honor

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society. The announcement was made Wednesday morning by the National Football Foundation.

“Nate has been an outstanding representative of the University of Iowa and the Hawkeye football program, both on the field and in the classroom,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. “As a three-year captain, he is a proven leader within the program. His career GPA and academic achievements are further proof of the role model Nate has been for our program. Our players receive great support and guidance from our Academic Student Services Department staff members. Our players and staff are very appreciative of the academic support that is provided.

“We encourage a well-rounded athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes. Programs such as the Hampshire Honor Society assist in recognizing our players for their academic accomplishments.”

In its 14th year, the Hampshire Honor Society recognizes football players who completed their final year of playing eligibility as a starter or a significant contributor in 2019 and achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average (4.0 scale) or better throughout their college career.

Iowa is one of 29 colleges and universities to have at least on honoree in each of the 14 years of recognition.

Stanley, a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin, carried a 3.56 GPA, earning a human physiology degree. He was named Academic All-Big Ten for the third year and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten (coaches) selection in 2019.