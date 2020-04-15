Man charged with murder in stabbing of his mother in Sioux City

Sioux City Police have charged a man in a fatal stabbing Tuesday.

Police arrested 30-year-old Paul Belk of Beaufort, South Carolina and charged him with first-degree murder and willful injury. Investigators say Belk got into an argument with his mother and sister and fatally stabbed his mother — 55-year-old Lisa Belk of Sioux City.

The sister sustained serious injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Belk is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $500,000 dollar bond.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)